New BYD Yuan Plus to debut at Beijing Auto Show

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BYD will debut the third-generation Yuan Plus at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show opening this Friday, April 24, updating one of its major global models, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) maker teased the plan on Weibo on Monday, saying the updated Yuan Plus SUV (sport utility vehicle) will be equipped with BYD's latest flash-charging technology.

BYD unveiled its second-generation Blade Battery and the latest flash-charging technology last month, which the company views as the core of its competitiveness in the next phase.

These technologies allow vehicles to charge from 10% to 70% in about five minutes and maintain high charging efficiency even in low-temperature environments, helping to alleviate range anxiety.

To date, BYD has rolled out more than a dozen models equipped with these new technologies and is rapidly advancing the construction of flash-charging stations.

The Yuan Plus was initially launched in China on February 19, 2022, and opened for pre-sales in Australia under the Atto 3 moniker on the same day.

The electric SUV is one of the key products in BYD's globalization strategy and has entered dozens of overseas markets.

The second-generation Yuan Plus Smart Driving Edition currently sold in China is priced between 115,800 yuan ($16,980) and 145,800 yuan.

The third-generation Yuan Plus measures 4,665 mm in length, 1,895 mm in width, and 1,675 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,770 mm, according to previous regulatory filings.

This is longer than the current model, meaning the third-generation Yuan Plus could offer improved interior space and ride comfort.

The model will offer two battery capacity options of 57.545 kWh and 68.547 kWh, corresponding to a CLTC range of 540 km and 630 km respectively, according to the filings.

In terms of the powertrain, the new car will feature a rear-mounted single-motor layout, offering two versions with maximum power of 200 kW and 240 kW, maintaining the performance levels of mainstream electric vehicles. This upgrade also echoes BYD's introduction of the Atto 3 Evo in the European market, which has already been priced and opened for pre-orders in the UK, focusing on longer range and faster charging capabilities. In the UK market, the Atto 3 Evo starts at £38,990 ($52,620), offers a range of up to 316 miles, and supports high-power DC fast charging, significantly shortening charging times.

News.Az