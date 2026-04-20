Tesla grows robotaxi fleet with Texas expansion

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Tesla has expanded its autonomous ride network in the US, launching its robotaxi service in two additional major Texas cities, Dallas and Houston, as it continues to scale driverless transportation operations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The company announced the expansion on social media platform X, sharing a video showing electric vehicles operating without a driver or front-seat passenger.

Tesla now operates its robotaxi service in three Texas cities. Austin was the first location, where a pilot program began earlier, and since January 2026 the company has been offering fully driverless rides there.

In its February financial report, Tesla said that since the launch of the service, the vehicles had been involved in 14 road incidents, although it did not provide further details.

Separately, Tesla has also tested ride-hailing services with drivers in the San Francisco Bay Area, where fully autonomous operation is not yet permitted. The company says this allows it to evaluate performance under different conditions before wider rollout.

In Dallas and Houston, only one robotaxi is currently operating in each city, while Austin has a fleet of several dozen vehicles, reflecting a more advanced stage of testing in that region.

News.Az