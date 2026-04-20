Mercedes-Benz taps Samsung SDI for next-gen EV batteries

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South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI said on Monday that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Mercedes-Benz to supply batteries for electric vehicles, marking its first EV battery supply deal with the automaker, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to a statement from Samsung SDI, the batteries will use high-nickel NCM (nickel, cobalt, and manganese) chemistry and will power Mercedes-Benz’s next generation of electric vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz plans to use the batteries in future compact and mid-size electric SUVs as well as coupe models, the statement said.

Samsung SDI did not disclose the financial value or scale of the agreement.

News.Az