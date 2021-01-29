Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to open two territorial subdivisions in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is preparing an expanded concept of its policy regarding the development of banking infrastructure in Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, CBA Chairman Elman Rustamov said at a press conference on Friday.

The chairman said that in these territories the CBA will help revitalize both the banking infrastructure and the insurance sector.

“The CBA is conducting extensive discussions with the banking sector about the development of banking infrastructure in the liberated territories,” Rustamov added. “All banks speak out positively on this proposal. The CBA plans to open two big territorial subdivisions there, one of which is likely to be in Shusha.”

News.Az