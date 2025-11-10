Central Florida braces for season's first freeze as cold front moves in

+ ↺ − 16 px

Central Florida is bracing for a significant drop in temperatures as a cold front sweeps through the region on Monday morning, bringing the coldest air of the year.

According to meteorologist Kassandra Crimi, the coldest time of the day will occur around 10 a.m., after which temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

By the afternoon, the area will experience breezy conditions with plenty of sunshine, but highs will only reach the low 60s.

The real chill will set in overnight, with Central Florida experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season.

Orlando, in particular, is expected to drop to 37°F, breaking the old record of 39°F set in 1932. This will mark the coldest November 11th on record, with temperatures well below average for this time of year. Tuesday afternoon will bring more sunshine and breezy conditions, with highs only reaching 57°F in Orlando, setting a new record for the coldest Nov. 11 in history, surpassing the previous record of 61°F from 1913.

In addition to the cold temperatures, wind chill values will make it feel even colder, especially in the morning. A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Central Florida, with wind chills expected to dip into the 20s and low 30s. For areas like Marion County, a Freeze Warning has been issued due to the potential for freezing temperatures overnight, which could damage sensitive plants and crops.

The cold snap will linger through much of the week. Wednesday morning will still see temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the Channel 9 viewing area, with daytime highs in the 60s. While the cold is expected to ease somewhat by the middle of the week, the unseasonably low temperatures will remain a significant part of the forecast.

