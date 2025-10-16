Northern US states face frost advisory amid plunging temperatures

+ ↺ − 16 px

A frost advisory will take effect Thursday night, affecting four northern U.S. states.

Multiple areas across the country are also under freeze warnings as a fall cold front pushes temperatures into the 30s, signaling an early-season chill, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

These warnings and advisories, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), are designed to protect crops, outdoor vegetation, and infrastructure. Early arrival of colder conditions may threaten agricultural yields, damage plumbing, and catch residents and travelers unprepared for winter hazards, underscoring the importance of rapid readiness and public awareness efforts.

According to the NWS, the advisory goes into place for regions of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and New York. The advisories begin at midnight or 2 a.m. and expire 9 a.m. Thursday.

The frost advisory impacts the regions of east central Ohio, northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania, and northern West Virginia. In Ohio, the specific areas impacted are Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas Counties, Ashtabula Inland, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, and Trumbull Counties.

In West Virginia, the impacted regions are Taylor County, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph, Southeast Randolph Counties, Northwest Webster, Southeast Webster, Barbour, Brooke County and Upshur Counties.

Crawford and Southern Erie Counties are impacted in Pennsylvania, along with Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, and Chautauqua Counties inland from Lake Erie in New York, the NWS says.

Meanwhile, other portions of the U.S. faced winter weather conditions as a storm was predicted to dump up to 6 inches on California and Nevada this week.

News.Az