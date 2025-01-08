Yandex metrika counter

Central London shopping street evacuated due to bomb threat

Central London shopping street evacuated due to bomb threat
A busy shopping street in central London has been evacuated due to a "bomb threat," with shoppers advised to avoid the area, News.az reports citing The Sun.

Footage has emerged showing a large police cordon and presence of emergency services in Regent Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple premises are understood to have been evacuated as police investigate a "suspicious vehicle".

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Road closures are in place in the vicinity of Regent Street and New Burlington Street while officers investigate a suspicious vehicle.

"Officers have carried out a number of controlled explosions as a precautionary measure."

Regent Street, located next to the iconic Oxford Street, is one of London's main shopping hubs and is home to a number of flagship stores.


