CEO of Astronomer resigns after viral kiss cam video

+ ↺ − 16 px

The CEO of the technology firm Astronomer Inc. has resigned after being caught canoodling on camera at a rock concert with a woman who was not his wife, the company said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The company posted a written statement on its LinkedIn profile stating that its leaders "are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."

The statement said that Andy Byron had offered his resignation as CEO and that the board of directors had accepted it. Byron had been placed on leave on Friday, and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is serving as the interim CEO.

Byron and Astronomer’s chief people officer Kristin Cabot (NYSE:) were caught on camera at the Coldplay concert on Wednesday in Massachusetts in an awkward clip that quickly went viral.

A spokesman for the company said that the pair were the only employees of the firm caught on camera. The spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on Cabot’s job status.

Once Byron and Cabot realized they were being shown on a jumbo screen inside Gillette Stadium as they embraced, Byron ducked out of sight and Cabot covered her face with her hands and spun around.

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin responded by saying "either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

Internet sleuths immediately went to work and identified Byron and Cabot by their social media profiles before the company confirmed their identities.

News.Az