Certificates presented to the participants of the master class organized for the heads of press services (PHOTO)

The three-day master class organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center of the Media Analysis Center (MAC), with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), ADA University, and the technical assistance of MAS LLC, for the heads of the press services of the state, non-governmental and other organizations, ended, News.az reports.

The participants of the international training held at ADA University on May 3-5 participated in various and professional discussions through interviews and participated in practical sessions related to the development of social media initiatives. At the end of the master class, certificates were presented to the participants.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, General Director of the Media Analysis Center Vugar Khalilov and Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmed Ismayilov attended the presentation ceremony.

Sharing her impressions about the training, the head of the Media and Communication Department of the Ministry of Culture, Aynur Karimova, said that holding master classes in this format not only helps to establish official communication at a more professional level, but also provides an opportunity to get acquainted with international standards and practices: “This type of master-classes help to build the existing activity at an even higher level. I express my gratitude to Heydar Aliyev Center, Media Analysis Center, Media Development Agency and ADA University for creating this opportunity for us.”

Mayis Piriyev, head of the Department of Public Relations and Citizen Appeals of the Ministry of Finance, noted that the training is very important. He emphasized that at a time when proper communication between the media and state institutions is important and when new approaches and new challenges come to the fore, the study of advanced international media models and the holding of such trainings play an important role in creating a professional environment in this field: “It also increases our practical knowledge and skills as communicators. I am sure that this kind of useful dialogue, progressive format will contribute to the media and communication reforms that have entered a new stage in our country, will increase the dynamism of communication between various institutions in the field of communication, will increase the responsibility of the persons responsible for the media in the communication work, and the skills and professionalism.”

Parvana Aliyeva, director of AYNA's Public Relations and Media Department said that the trainings were very effective in terms of personal development and acquisition of management skills that meet modern standards: “In both theoretical and practical sessions, international experts shared their experience in effective communication of crisis situations with us. We got acquainted with modern trends in the field of communication, information presentation and communication. I think that the practical nature of the training will be useful in applying the new knowledge we have acquired to our daily work. Undoubtedly, what we have learned now will increase the quality of our activities in the field of public relations”.

Note that the Media Analysis Center closely cooperates with international organizations, taking into account the importance of improving and developing the professional skills of local media representatives, especially the heads of press services, and the need to increase efficiency in this field. In the framework of this cooperation, the next master-class was conducted by Barney Jones, professor of journalism at London City University, vice-president of "The Media Society", working as a media consultant in the House of Commons, and Toby Orr, an experienced communication and marketing specialist in the field of managing global campaigns and complex issues.

News.Az