Yandex metrika counter

Chain collision injures passenger in Azerbaijan's Khachmaz

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Chain collision injures passenger in Azerbaijan's Khachmaz
Photo: Oxu.Az

One person was injured in a multi-vehicle traffic accident on the Gandob–Yalama highway in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district.

The collision involved three vehicles — a VAZ-2107, a Toyota, and a Lada Priora — and occurred on the section of the highway passing through Khachmaz city, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A passenger in the VAZ-2107 sustained injuries and was taken for medical treatment. An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      