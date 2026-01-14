Chain collision injures passenger in Azerbaijan's Khachmaz
One person was injured in a multi-vehicle traffic accident on the Gandob–Yalama highway in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district.
The collision involved three vehicles — a VAZ-2107, a Toyota, and a Lada Priora — and occurred on the section of the highway passing through Khachmaz city, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
A passenger in the VAZ-2107 sustained injuries and was taken for medical treatment. An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.