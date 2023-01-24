German Chancellor decided to send Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kyiv – Spiegel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The German government has decided to send a company of Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, News.az reports citing Der Spiegel.

According to the publication, these tanks are now in service with the Bundeswehr,

The development came on the heels of US media reports that the Biden administration is considering delivering a "significant number" of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine.

