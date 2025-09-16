Charlie Javice faces 12-year prison term for defrauding JPMorgan
Charlie Javice, the founder of college financial aid startup Frank, is set to face 12 years in prison after being convicted of defrauding JPMorgan Chase in a $175 million deal, U.S. prosecutors said.
In court filings, prosecutors described Javice’s actions as “audacious and multifaceted,” highlighting sustained deception, obstruction, and other hallmarks of serious white-collar crime. They noted that Javice, 33, had only recently claimed “full responsibility” in a letter seeking leniency, failing to adequately confront her conduct, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Javice was found guilty in March on four counts: bank fraud, wire fraud, securities fraud, and conspiracy. Prosecutors are also seeking $29.7 million in forfeiture and $300.9 million in restitution, including JPMorgan’s legal costs. Her sentencing is scheduled for September 29.
Javice founded Frank in 2017 and became a rising star in finance, appearing on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list in 2019. JPMorgan acquired Frank in 2021 but later discovered that the customer base Javice claimed—4.25 million—was grossly inflated; the real number was closer to 300,000. CEO Jamie Dimon called the acquisition a “huge mistake.”
Javice’s lawyers argued her actions were a “lapse of judgment” in an otherwise law-abiding life and downplayed the impact on JPMorgan, while prosecutors insisted that leniency would be “woefully inadequate.”
Co-defendant Olivier Amar, Frank’s former chief growth officer, was convicted on the same counts; his sentencing is set for October 20.