ChatGPT rival DeepSeek chatbot failures: Russian users complain
- 27 Jan 2025 17:34
- 27 Jan 2025 17:37
- 1016757
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/chatgpt-rival-deepseek-chatbot-failures-russian-users-complain Copied
Russian users complain of failures in operation of the DeepSeek chatbot, a Chinese rival of ChatGPT, according to Downdetector service datga, News.az reports citing TASS.
A total of 707 users complained of chatbot operation. According to Downdetector, personal account failures (33%), website failures (32%) and notice failures (20%) are the main complaints.
The bulk of complaints came from residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.
A total of 707 users complained of chatbot operation. According to Downdetector, personal account failures (33%), website failures (32%) and notice failures (20%) are the main complaints.
The bulk of complaints came from residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.