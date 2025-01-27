Yandex metrika counter

ChatGPT rival DeepSeek chatbot failures: Russian users complain

Russian users complain of failures in operation of the DeepSeek chatbot, a Chinese rival of ChatGPT, according to Downdetector service datga, News.az reports citing TASS.

A total of 707 users complained of chatbot operation. According to Downdetector, personal account failures (33%), website failures (32%) and notice failures (20%) are the main complaints.

The bulk of complaints came from residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

