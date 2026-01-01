Chelsea have not confirmed who will be in the dugout for Sunday's key clash against City, though Willy Caballero is likely to lead the team having filled in for Maresca amid a Premier League suspension.

For the long term, sources have told ESPN that Liam Rosenior, in charge of the BlueCo-owned Strasbourg, is a contender -- while Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner is not in the running.

Maresca's last game was the draw against Bournemouth, where he did not appear at his post-match news conference. The official explanation given at the time was that Maresca was "sick."

Maresca, who joined Chelsea in July 2024, guided the club back to Champions League football in his debut season by finishing fourth in the Premier League, as well as lifting the Conference League title and the inaugural Club World Cup.

His contract was due to run until 2029, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months.