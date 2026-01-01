+ ↺ − 16 px

Chelsea have confirmed that manager Enzo Maresca has left the club ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Maresca’s 18-month tenure at Stamford Bridge ended following a run of just one win in seven league games, leaving Chelsea fifth in the table, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The team faced fan frustration during Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, with supporters chanting “you don’t know what you’re doing” after Maresca substituted Cole Palmer.

In a Thursday statement, Chelsea avoided saying Maresca had been sacked, noting that “Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.” His departure was confirmed in a 99-word release after discussions about his future.

While their title hopes had all-but-evaporated, sources have told ESPN that the principal reason for his exit is a breakdown in relations with the club's hierarchy, with Maresca having been increasingly public with his displays of dissent towards Chelsea's ownership.

The 45-year-old claimed last month he had experienced "the worst 48 hours" of his time at the club in the build-up to a 2-0 win over Everton.

Maresca repeatedly declined to explain that outburst but sources told ESPN that this reflected a growing unease with his working conditions as opposed to a one-off bust-up behind the scenes.

Sources also said that Maresca's public comment took members of his own staff by surprise.

Chelsea have not confirmed who will be in the dugout for Sunday's key clash against City, though Willy Caballero is likely to lead the team having filled in for Maresca amid a Premier League suspension. For the long term, sources have told ESPN that Liam Rosenior, in charge of the BlueCo-owned Strasbourg, is a contender -- while Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner is not in the running. Maresca's last game was the draw against Bournemouth, where he did not appear at his post-match news conference. The official explanation given at the time was that Maresca was "sick." Maresca, who joined Chelsea in July 2024, guided the club back to Champions League football in his debut season by finishing fourth in the Premier League, as well as lifting the Conference League title and the inaugural Club World Cup. His contract was due to run until 2029, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months.

