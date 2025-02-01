News.az
News
Chelsea
Tag:
Chelsea
Gary O’Neil named Strasbourg coach after Rosenior exit
07 Jan 2026-15:20
Chealse confirm Liam Rosenior as new head coach
06 Jan 2026-15:04
Liam Rosenior agrees to become Chelsea manager
06 Jan 2026-14:16
Chelsea consider potential deal for Sandro Tonali
04 Jan 2026-14:53
Zelensky and Starmer debate use of Abramovich's seized billions
03 Jan 2026-17:30
Strasbourg’s Rosenior emerges as Chelsea manager frontrunner
02 Jan 2026-00:52
Chelsea part ways with Enzo Maresca after poor run
01 Jan 2026-16:51
UK demands Abramovich give Chelsea sale cash to Ukraine
17 Dec 2025-17:19
Bournemouth vs Chelsea
: What to expect from today’s Premier League clash
06 Dec 2025-19:36
Chelsea thrash 10-man Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League
26 Nov 2025-02:16
