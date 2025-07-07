Chief of Azerbaijan General Staff embarks on visit to Saudi Arabia

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by General Staff Chief, Colonel General Karim Valiyev has left for an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Valiyev is paying a visit to Riyadh at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart, General General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Pursuant to the program of official visit, Gen. Valiyev is scheduled to hold a number of meetings with the Saudi military leadership, as well as visit the Islamic Military Counterterrorism Coalition Center.

News.Az