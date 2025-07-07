Chief of Azerbaijan General Staff embarks on visit to Saudi Arabia
Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry
An Azerbaijani delegation headed by General Staff Chief, Colonel General Karim Valiyev has left for an official visit to Saudi Arabia.
Valiyev is paying a visit to Riyadh at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart, General General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.
Pursuant to the program of official visit, Gen. Valiyev is scheduled to hold a number of meetings with the Saudi military leadership, as well as visit the Islamic Military Counterterrorism Coalition Center.