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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the full restoration of rights for Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine remains a non-negotiable condition for any long-term settlement of the ongoing conflict.

Speaking in a video address marking Russian Language Day, Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s longstanding accusations that Ukraine has engaged in systematic discrimination and what Russia describes as “Russophobia”, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post. Lavrov said protection of Russian speakers is among Moscow’s “absolute priorities” and vowed continued opposition to what he called language discrimination.

He said Russia would “certainly achieve” the restoration of rights for Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine and described the issue as a necessary condition for a lasting peace settlement.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv of discriminating against its Russian-speaking minority, allegations that Ukraine denies.

The remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic tensions, following Russia’s rejection of proposed direct talks between President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

News.Az