Turnout in Armenia parliamentary election reaches 58.97%

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Voter turnout in Armenia’s parliamentary election reached 58.97%, according to final figures released by the Central Election Commission.

Central Election Commission Chairman Vahagn Hovakimyan said that 1,476,597 citizens cast ballots out of 2,503,976 eligible voters nationwide, News.Az reports, citing Armen Press.

Turnout in Yerevan stood at 58.46%, while the highest participation rates were recorded in Syunik at 66.67% and Vayots Dzor at 65.63%.

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Other regions recorded turnout ranging from 54.60% in Gegharkunik to 63.40% in Tavush, with participation exceeding 60% in several provinces.

A total of 18 political forces, including 16 parties and two alliances, took part in the election. Voting was held from 08:00 to 20:00 at 2,005 polling stations across the country.

The electoral process was covered by 71 accredited media outlets and monitored by 13 local and eight international observation missions.

News.Az