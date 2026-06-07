Civil Contract candidate Julhakyan rules out major post-election unrest in Armenia

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Civil Contract parliamentary candidate Arusyak Julhakyan has said she does not expect any serious post-election developments following Armenia’s parliamentary elections, arguing that electoral fraud is no longer an issue in the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the Civil Contract Party’s election headquarters on June 7, Julhakyan said that the possibility of post-election unrest depends on whether elections are perceived as rigged, News.Az reports, citing ArmenPress.

Julhakyan said she believes the “chapter of election fraud” in the Republic of Armenia has been closed since 2018 and therefore no major post-election processes should be expected.

She added that while some individuals may attempt to protest, such actions would not lead to broader developments due to lack of public perception of electoral falsification.

Armenia’s June 7 parliamentary elections feature 18 political forces, including alliances and parties, with voting taking place across 2,005 polling stations nationwide from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A total of 71 media outlets have been accredited to cover the vote, alongside 13 domestic and eight international observer missions monitoring the electoral process.

News.Az