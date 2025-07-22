Yandex metrika counter

Child airlifted after mountain lion attack in Olympic National Park

Photo: AP Photo

A four-year-old child was airlifted to a trauma centre in Seattle after being bitten by a mountain lion on a popular trail in Olympic National Park, Washington, officials confirmed on Monday.

The attack occurred on Sunday afternoon near an overlook on Hurricane Ridge, a well-known mountain area with panoramic views. The incident was reported to rangers at around 3:15 p.m. Paramedics from Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue and park staff treated the child at the scene before transferring them via LifeFlight to a Level 1 Trauma Center in Seattle, where they are receiving treatment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Park rangers immediately launched a search for the animal, which was fitted with a tracking collar. By Monday morning, the mountain lion had been “dispatched,” a term typically meaning the animal was killed, according to the National Park Service.

Officials say there are no ongoing threats to the public. The incident is under investigation.

 


News.Az 

