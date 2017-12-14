Children killed as school bus and train collide in France

Children killed as school bus and train collide in France

A train and a school bus have collided near Perpignan in southern France, killing at least four children, the interior ministry says, APA reports quoting BBC.

Another 19 people were reported to be injured, seven of them seriously, in the incident between Millas and Saint-Feliu-d'Amont.

The students on the bus are reported to be between the ages of 11 and 15.

"Emergency services have been mobilised and a crisis co-ordination unit set up," a local official told Reuters.

The crash happened on a section of line between Perpignan and Villefranche-de-Conflent, the local news website l'Independant reports.

A witness who was on the train, named as Barbara, said "it was a very violent crash - it seemed as if the train would derail".

Casualties are being rushed to hospital in Perpignan. Police and emergency medics are at the scene.

Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne called the crash a "terrible accident" and said on Twitter that she was going to the scene, about 850km (530 miles) south of Paris.

