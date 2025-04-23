China affirms support for Azerbaijan’s early accession to WTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

China supports Azerbaijan's early accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

This is reflected in the “Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China”, which was signed in Beijing on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“The parties support the reform of the international financial architecture to better align with changes in the global economic landscape,” the statement said.

“The parties advocate for the liberalization and simplification of trade and investment, oppose unilateralism and protectionism, despotism and dismantling of world trade rules, and are committed to jointly defending the multilateral trading system to ensure prosperity for all,” it noted.

