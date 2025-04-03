China and U.S. hold military maritime consultative meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese and U.S. militaries held the 2025 China-U.S. Military Maritime Consultative Agreement working group meeting in Shanghai on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a statement from the Chinese navy on Thursday.

On the basis of equality and respect, the two sides conducted candid and constructive exchanges on the security situation in maritime and aerial domains since the last working group meeting, said the Chinese navy on its official social media account, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

