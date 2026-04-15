French Education Ministry suffers major data breach in cyberattack

According to the ministry, the breach occurred after attackers impersonated an authorized staff member’s account at the end of 2025, gaining access to a student account management service connected to EduConnect, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The affected service has been suspended while investigations continue to determine the scale of the data compromise.

Following the incident, the ministry reset access codes for inactive accounts and strengthened its security measures.

Officials said that accounts already activated were not affected by the breach.

The attack comes a month after a separate data leak that impacted approximately 243,000 employees of the Education Ministry, most of them teachers.