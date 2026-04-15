UK to send 120,000 drones to Ukraine

The package, confirmed by UK Defence Secretary John Healey, includes a wide range of unmanned systems such as long-range strike drones, reconnaissance drones, logistics drones, and maritime drones. Deliveries have already begun, according to the UK Ministry of Defence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials said the systems have been tested in real battlefield conditions in Ukraine, reflecting the rapid evolution of drone warfare in the ongoing conflict.

The announcement comes amid sustained fighting between Ukraine and Russia, where unmanned systems have become a central element of both offensive operations and defence strategies.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russia has significantly increased its use of one-way attack drones in recent months, placing further pressure on air defence systems.

UK officials said much of the funding for the drone programme will support domestic defence companies, including Tekever, Windracers, and Malloy Aeronautics, helping expand production capacity and create jobs in Britain.

In addition to drones, the UK has also confirmed plans to supply hundreds of thousands of artillery shells and thousands of air defence missiles. Total military support for Ukraine in 2026 is estimated at £3 billion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly warned of shortages in critical air defence systems, particularly Patriot missile batteries, calling the situation increasingly urgent.

The announcement underscores the UK’s continued commitment to Ukraine’s defence as the war enters its fifth year, with Western allies increasingly focusing on long-term military assistance and industrial cooperation.

It also highlights the growing role of drones in modern warfare, with both sides expanding production and deployment at an unprecedented scale.