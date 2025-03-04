China announces fresh tariffs on US agricultural products

Extra duties of 15% will apply to chicken, wheat, corn and cotton originating from the United States, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Additional duties amounting to 10% are introduced for sorghum, soybeans, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

Chinese authorities also added fifteen US companies into the export control list "for purposes of protecting security and national interests," the ministry informed.

Fifteen sanctioned entities "pose threat to national security and interests of China," the ministry noted. Chinese vendors are prohibited from selling dual-purpose goods to mentioned US companies.

Leidos, Gibbs&Cox, IP Video Market Info, Sourcemap, Skydio, Rapid Flight, Red Six Solutions, Shield AI, HavocAI, Neros Technologies, Group W, Aerkomm, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems and Aero Vironment were added to the list.

The unilateral imposition of tariffs by the United States undermines the multilateral trading system, increases the burden on American businesses and consumers, and erodes the foundation of China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation, the commission said in the statement.