China blocks Nvidia H200 shipments, suppliers halt output

Parts suppliers for Nvidia’s new H200 artificial intelligence chip have paused production after Chinese customs officials blocked shipments of the processor at the border.



The move comes just weeks after U.S. authorities signed off on Nvidia’s revised H-series lineup for sale in China. Suppliers had been preparing for more than a million orders from Chinese clients and were working around the clock ahead of planned deliveries as early as March, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Chinese customs officials this week informed agents that the H200 would not be permitted to enter the country, Reuters previously reported. Government officials also summoned local tech firms to warn them against purchasing the chips unless necessary, though they did not explain the decision or clarify whether it amounts to a temporary or permanent ban.

The H200 is Nvidia’s second-most powerful AI chip and has become a key flashpoint in U.S.–China tech competition. While demand among Chinese companies is high, analysts say Beijing may be weighing whether to restrict the chip to bolster domestic semiconductor development or to use it as leverage in ongoing negotiations with Washington.

Nvidia did not immediately comment on the report. Reuters said it could not independently verify the details.

