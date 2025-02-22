China calls on US to end politicization of trade relations

"China urges the US side to stop politicizing and weaponizing economic and trade issues and foster necessary conditions for the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries," he said, commenting on Washington's new measures aimed at restricting China's investments in the US strategic industries, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"To overstretch the concept of national security and deliberately obstruct normal economic and trade exchange for political agenda contravenes the principles of market economy, fair competition and free trade, which the US claims to champion," Liu Pengyu pointed out. He noted that "such moves also destabilize global industrial and supply chains and do not serve any party’s interests."

According to the embassy spokesman, China-US trade and economic cooperation benefits both sides and the peoples of the two countries. The diplomat added that Beijing will closely follow the developments and firmly uphold its rights and interests.