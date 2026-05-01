Azerbaijani parliament adopts decision to exit EU-Azerbaijan cooperation committee

The parliament said in a resolution, “On the activities of the European Parliament against Azerbaijan”, adopted on Friday, that it will initiate procedures to terminate its membership in accordance with the Charter of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, adding that the Milli Majlis delegation will not participate in the events of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The resolution stated that in its relations with foreign parliaments and international parliamentary organisations, the country’s parliament is guided by joint action in the interests of peace, security and sustainable development, and promotes open, sincere and constructive dialogue based on parliamentary values and shared interests.

It noted that the destructive position of the European Parliament, which it said denies these principles, has become the main obstacle to the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with the body:

“At the core of the European Parliament’s activities lies a decisive rejection of the norms and principles of international law and the concept of justice. This body has consistently shown disregard for the 30-year occupation of our lands by Armenia, the destruction of hundreds of our cities and villages, our historical, religious and cultural monuments, ethnic cleansing, and the human rights of more than one million refugees and internally displaced persons. Platforms intended for cooperation with the European Parliament — the European Union–Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee and the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly — have turned into instruments of pressure, blackmail, and gross interference in internal affairs.

Although the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan suspended all relations with the European Parliament in 2015 due to this attitude, it later restored cooperation based on numerous appeals and promises of the other side.

Despite this, the European Parliament has not fulfilled its promises and has consistently continued its anti-Azerbaijan policy, slander and smear campaign.

After the end of the occupation of our lands, the restoration of our territorial integrity and sovereignty under the leadership of Mr. President Ilham Aliyev, this activity of the European Parliament has gained even greater scope. The successful implementation of the peace agenda defined by President Ilham Aliyev himself, thanks to his political will and determination, and its result in the historic Washington agreements, as well as the international support for the initiatives of the head of state serving peace, cooperation and progress, have further intensified this body’s anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric. It is enough to say that after the 44-day Patriotic War, the European Parliament adopted more than 10 resolutions against Azerbaijan reflecting false information, untrue claims and absurd accusations. It should also not be forgotten that the European Parliament was used as one of the main tools in attacks against Azerbaijan on the eve of and during COP29.

Today, the European Parliament, where democratic values have collapsed, corruption and bribery have taken deep root, and which serves lobbying groups and various circles of interest, has turned into a structure where Azerbaijanophobic and Islamophobic thinking is consistently expressed. One of the main concerns is that this body not only hinders the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, but also opposes steps taken to establish long-term peace and stability in our region, and by encouraging revanchist forces, tries to turn our region into a conflict zone again. All this nullifies the essence of cooperation with the European Parliament.

Taking into account the above, the Milli Majlis adopted the following decisions:

- Cooperation relations of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the European Parliament in all directions shall be suspended.

- Participation of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the activities of the European Union–Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee shall be terminated.

- In accordance with the Charter of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, the implementation of procedural rules for terminating the membership of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan in this organisation shall be initiated, and during the procedure period, the delegation of the Milli Majlis shall not participate in the events of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.”

12:30

The Milli Majlis will terminate its participation in the activities of the EU–Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

This is reflected in the decision titled “On the activities of the European Parliament against Azerbaijan”, adopted at today’s parliamentary session.