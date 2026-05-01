Iran reports sharp fall in malaria cases, says elimination close

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Iran says malaria cases have fallen sharply and that the country is close to eliminating local transmission, despite continued challenges linked to border crossings and environmental factors.

Qobad Moradi, head of the Centre for Management of Communicable Diseases at Iran’s Health Ministry, said local transmission dropped to around 500 cases last year after a temporary resurgence, News.Az reports, citing Mehr News Agency.

“In the past year, local transmission fell to around 500 cases,” Moradi said, noting that Iran had previously recorded no local transmission for three consecutive years before cases rose again due to regional developments and climate change.

He said infections had at one point exceeded 10,000 cases but had since declined due to strengthened control measures.

Moradi described the current situation as a “unique opportunity” to eliminate malaria, provided preventive efforts are intensified.

“This is a unique opportunity, and with stronger measures we can once again eliminate local transmission,” he said.

He called on health authorities in affected regions, including Sistan and Baluchestan and Hormozgan provinces, to strengthen control programmes.

Moradi said most recent cases were imported, mainly through eastern borders, accounting for around 20–25% of infections in some years.

He also highlighted Iran’s wider public health role, citing high vaccination coverage and disease control programmes.

“With high vaccination coverage and communicable disease control, Iran not only protects its own population but also helps prevent the spread of diseases to other countries,” he said.

Moradi said Iran has the capacity to eliminate malaria in the near future, citing past public health successes.

News.Az