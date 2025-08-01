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Trade War
EU lowers 2026 eurozone growth forecast amid global trade risks
17 Nov 2025-17:57
The battle for rare earths: How China left the U.S. far behind
04 Nov 2025-09:49
Trump and Xi hold a "truly great meeting" to address the trade war
31 Oct 2025-00:05
US two-year Treasury yields near lowest levels since 2022
15 Oct 2025-16:48
Gold, silver extend record run as investors seek safety amid trade threats
13 Oct 2025-14:34
Boeing delivers first 777 jet to China's Suparna Airlines since trade war
25 Sep 2025-14:11
Bank of Canada reduces interest rate to 2.5%, first cut since March
17 Sep 2025-20:43
US economy bounces back with 3.3% growth in Q2
28 Aug 2025-17:22
Trump sparks global trade war with fresh tariffs
01 Aug 2025-18:36
Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Japan, South Korea amid escalating trade war
08 Jul 2025-10:49
Latest News
Brazil targets $10B in major green tech auction
Turkiye's Karsan self-driving bus hit by tram on first day in Sweden
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is already recognized globally as a middle power
Armenia to attend upcoming EAEU summit, Mirzoyan says
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day
Baku hosts international conference marking Africa Day
IBM chief says India needs massive re-skilling for AI race
Iran says it downed “hostile drone” over Persian Gulf
Putin and Bahrain king call for diplomatic end to Iran crisis
Estonia warns Europe against falling for Putin’s peace bait
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