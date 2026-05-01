Instagram's new push for authenticity: Cracking down on unoriginal photo posts

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Instagram is expanding its war on recycled content. While the platform has spent the last few years penalizing unoriginal Reels, it is now turning its attention toward static photo posts.

This move is part of a broader effort to prioritize original creators and ensure that the feed doesn't become a repetitive loop of "curated" content or stolen imagery, News.Az reports, citing Trusted Reviews.

I see this as a significant shift for the algorithm. Under the new rules, posts that are identified as unoriginal—meaning they have been aggregated from other accounts without adding significant value—will no longer be recommended in places like the Explore page or the Reels tab. Furthermore, if an account repeatedly posts unoriginal content, Instagram may reduce its overall reach across the entire platform.

A key feature of this crackdown is the "Originality Indicator." When the platform detects that a post is a duplicate, it will attempt to swap the unoriginal post with the original creator’s version in recommendations. To help users understand why their content might be performing poorly, Instagram is also adding notifications in the Professional Dashboard to alert creators if their content has been flagged as unoriginal.

Ultimately, these changes aim to reward those who put in the effort to create unique visuals rather than those who simply "rip and repost." By making unoriginal content less discoverable, Instagram is trying to return to its roots as a place for personal expression and genuine creativity, pushing back against the rise of low-effort aggregation accounts.

News.Az