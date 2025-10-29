Yandex metrika counter

China commissions world's tallest-dam pumped-storage hydropower plant - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
China commissions world's tallest-dam pumped-storage hydropower plant - VIDEO
Photo: CGTN

China has inaugurated a pumped-storage hydropower station in Jurong City, Jiangsu Province, featuring the world’s tallest dam of its type at 182.3 meters.

With an installed capacity of 1.35 gigawatts, the facility stores off-peak electricity, helping to stabilize the power grid and enhance renewable energy consumption in the Yangtze River Delta, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      