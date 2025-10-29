China commissions world's tallest-dam pumped-storage hydropower plant - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has inaugurated a pumped-storage hydropower station in Jurong City, Jiangsu Province, featuring the world’s tallest dam of its type at 182.3 meters.

With an installed capacity of 1.35 gigawatts, the facility stores off-peak electricity, helping to stabilize the power grid and enhance renewable energy consumption in the Yangtze River Delta, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

World's tallest dam for a pumped-storage power station is now fully operational in east China's Jiangsu Province!

Standing at 182.3 meters, this "green battery" with 1.35 GW capacity will save 140,000 tons of coal and slash 349,000 tons of carbon emissions annually. pic.twitter.com/psm5pLBz4k — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) October 29, 2025

News.Az