China commissions world's tallest-dam pumped-storage hydropower plant - VIDEO
Photo: CGTN
China has inaugurated a pumped-storage hydropower station in Jurong City, Jiangsu Province, featuring the world’s tallest dam of its type at 182.3 meters.
With an installed capacity of 1.35 gigawatts, the facility stores off-peak electricity, helping to stabilize the power grid and enhance renewable energy consumption in the Yangtze River Delta, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.
World's tallest dam for a pumped-storage power station is now fully operational in east China's Jiangsu Province!— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) October 29, 2025
Standing at 182.3 meters, this "green battery" with 1.35 GW capacity will save 140,000 tons of coal and slash 349,000 tons of carbon emissions annually. pic.twitter.com/psm5pLBz4k