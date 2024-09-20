China decides to gradually resume seafood imports from Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

China announced on Friday that it will gradually resume imports of seafood from Japan after both nations reached a consensus regarding Tokyo’s release of treated nuclear wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated , "China will begin to adjust the relevant measures based on scientific evidence and gradually resume imports of Japanese aquatic products that meet the regulation requirements and standards," News.Az reports.Previously, China had imposed a blanket ban on Japanese seafood imports after Tokyo began releasing the radioactive water into the ocean in August of last year. The consensus was achieved after Japan agreed to allow third-party countries to participate in monitoring the wastewater discharge.The Foreign Ministry noted that Japan has committed to fulfilling its obligations under international law, taking steps to mitigate negative impacts on people and the environment, and conducting ongoing assessments of the marine environment. However, Beijing reiterated its "firm opposition" to the discharge of nuclear wastewater, a stance shared by other nations.In response, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged China to "immediately" lift the ban on seafood imports.

