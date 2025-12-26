China eases IPO rules for reusable rocket companies

+ ↺ − 16 px

China is giving companies developing reusable rockets a fast track to go public on the STAR market, easing financial requirements and prioritizing technological milestones.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange announced that firms can now bypass traditional profitability and revenue thresholds if they have achieved key reusable rocket milestones, including at least one successful orbital launch using reusable technology, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Companies meeting technological milestones will gain priority access to capital, supporting China’s strategic space ambitions,” the exchange said.

The move comes as China aims to narrow the gap with the United States, which currently dominates reusable rocket technology through SpaceX’s Falcon 9, the only regularly launched and recovered booster system.

Earlier this month, LandSpace conducted China’s first full reusable rocket test with its Zhuque-3 model. Although the booster was not recovered, the launch successfully put a satellite into orbit. LandSpace plans to attempt a full booster recovery in mid-2026.

China’s new rules also prioritize firms participating in national missions or state-led space projects, aligning commercial rocket development with broader strategic goals, including expanding China’s satellite constellations.

News.Az