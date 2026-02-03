China executes 11 over Myanmar-based scam operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has executed 11 members of a criminal group accused of running large-scale scam and illegal gambling operations based near Myanmar, authorities said.

According to a statement from the Intermediate People’s Court in Wenzhou, the group was also found guilty of involvement in crimes linked to the deaths of 14 Chinese citizens. The court had sentenced the individuals to death in September 2025, and their appeal was rejected in November, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Among those executed were members of the Ming family, who were identified by authorities as leaders of the operation, along with several other key figures.

Chinese authorities said the criminal network was involved in scam and gambling activities worth more than $1 billion. The group was detained in late 2023 after China increased pressure on authorities in border areas near Myanmar to crack down on cross-border scam operations.

Large-scale scam centers, often referred to as “scam parks”, have expanded across parts of Southeast Asia, particularly in Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos. These operations are linked to global online fraud schemes targeting victims worldwide.

Regional governments have faced growing international pressure from China, the United States and other countries to combat transnational scam networks and organized cybercrime operations.

Authorities say efforts to dismantle such networks are continuing across the region.

News.Az