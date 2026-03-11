BMW recalls 147,830 cars in China over fire risk

+ ↺ − 16 px

BMW will recall 147,830 vehicles in China due to a manufacturing issue with the starter motor, which could cause difficulty starting the car or, in extreme cases, a fire risk, China’s market regulator said on Wednesday.

The recall affects imported BMW models including the 2 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series, 7 Series, X4, X5, X6, and Z4, manufactured between July 31, 2020, and December 22, 2022, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In February, BMW announced a global recall affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles after discovering the potential starter motor defect.

BMW owners in China should contact authorized dealers to check if their vehicles are included and arrange for necessary repairs.

News.Az