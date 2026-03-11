Why India’s economy is growing faster than China’s

For decades China dominated discussions about economic growth in Asia. Its rapid industrial expansion, massive infrastructure investments and export driven manufacturing transformed it into the world’s second largest economy.

However in recent years economists and policymakers have begun focusing on a new trend. India is increasingly emerging as one of the fastest growing major economies in the world and in several years its growth rate has surpassed that of China, News.az reports.

This shift has raised important questions for investors, governments and businesses worldwide. Why is India’s economy accelerating while China’s growth appears to be slowing? What structural factors are driving India’s expansion? And could India eventually challenge China as Asia’s leading economic powerhouse?

This FAQ explainer examines the key reasons behind India’s rapid growth and what it means for the global economy.

What is happening to India’s economic growth?

India’s economy has experienced strong and consistent growth over the past several years.

Economic forecasts from international financial institutions suggest India is likely to remain the fastest growing large economy in the world in the near future. Growth rates in recent years have often been above 6 percent and in some periods have approached or exceeded 7 percent.

In contrast China’s economic growth has slowed compared to the extremely rapid expansion it experienced during the 1990s and 2000s.

Although China remains a far larger economy overall its growth rate has declined as the country faces structural challenges including an aging population a struggling property sector and rising debt levels.

India’s faster growth rate does not mean it has overtaken China economically. China’s economy remains roughly five times larger than India’s. However the trend indicates that India is becoming an increasingly important engine of global growth.

Why has China’s growth slowed?

China’s economic slowdown is the result of several structural changes.

For decades China relied heavily on manufacturing exports and large infrastructure investments to drive economic expansion. This strategy produced extraordinary growth but also created imbalances within the economy.

One major challenge is the property sector crisis. Real estate development played a huge role in China’s growth model but excessive borrowing by developers created financial vulnerabilities. Several large property companies have faced severe debt problems which weakened investor confidence and slowed construction activity.

Another factor is demographics. China’s population is aging rapidly and the country’s working age population has begun to decline. A shrinking labor force can limit long term economic growth.

China also faces increasing geopolitical tensions with Western countries. Trade restrictions technology controls and supply chain diversification efforts by multinational companies have reduced the pace of export growth.

As a result China is transitioning from a high speed growth model to a slower but potentially more sustainable economic structure.

Why is India growing faster?

India’s faster growth is driven by a combination of structural advantages and policy reforms.

Unlike China India still has a relatively young population and a rapidly expanding workforce. This demographic advantage provides the country with a large pool of labor and a growing consumer market.

India has also implemented economic reforms aimed at improving the business environment attracting foreign investment and expanding manufacturing capacity.

Key factors contributing to India’s growth include strong domestic consumption expanding digital infrastructure growth in technology services government infrastructure investment and a young growing workforce.

These elements together have created a favorable environment for sustained economic expansion.

How important is India’s population advantage?

Demographics are one of India’s greatest economic strengths.

India recently became the world’s most populous country surpassing China. More importantly a large share of India’s population is relatively young.

A young population means more people entering the workforce each year which can boost productivity and economic output.

In contrast China’s population is aging rapidly. The country’s decades long one child policy significantly reduced birth rates creating demographic pressures that are now becoming visible in the labor market.

India’s demographic profile gives it a potential advantage known as the demographic dividend. If properly harnessed through education job creation and economic reforms this advantage can support economic growth for decades.

What role does technology play in India’s growth?

Technology is one of the most important drivers of India’s economic expansion.

India has become a global hub for information technology services and software development. Cities such as Bengaluru Hyderabad and Pune host thousands of technology companies and startups.

Indian technology firms provide services to businesses around the world including software development data analytics artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

India also benefits from a large pool of highly skilled engineers and technology professionals.

The country’s digital infrastructure has expanded rapidly through initiatives such as digital identity systems electronic payments and nationwide internet connectivity.

This digital transformation has allowed businesses and consumers to participate more actively in the modern economy.

How has India’s digital payment system changed the economy?

India has built one of the world’s largest and most advanced digital payment ecosystems.

The Unified Payments Interface has revolutionized how transactions are conducted across the country.

This system allows users to send money instantly using mobile phones making financial transactions faster and more accessible.

Millions of small businesses street vendors and service providers now use digital payments.

This has helped formalize parts of the economy that previously relied heavily on cash transactions.

Greater financial inclusion also encourages entrepreneurship and economic participation.

What role does manufacturing play in India’s growth strategy?

Manufacturing is becoming an increasingly important part of India’s economic strategy.

The government has launched initiatives aimed at expanding domestic manufacturing capacity and reducing reliance on imports.

One of the most notable initiatives is the Make in India program which encourages companies to establish manufacturing facilities within the country.

India is also benefiting from global supply chain shifts.

Many multinational companies are seeking to diversify production away from China in order to reduce geopolitical risks and supply chain vulnerabilities.

India has emerged as one of the leading alternative destinations for manufacturing investment.

How are global companies investing in India?

Several multinational corporations have significantly expanded their presence in India.

Technology companies are investing in data centers research facilities and engineering teams.

Electronics manufacturers are building factories to produce smartphones components and other devices.

India has also become an important production hub for pharmaceuticals and automotive components.

Foreign direct investment plays a crucial role in supporting economic growth by creating jobs transferring technology and expanding industrial capacity.

How important is domestic demand for India’s economy?

Domestic consumption is a major pillar of India’s economic expansion.

With a population of more than 1.4 billion people India represents one of the world’s largest consumer markets.

As incomes rise demand for goods and services increases across many sectors including retail transportation housing and entertainment.

A growing middle class is driving consumption of technology products automobiles and consumer electronics.

Strong domestic demand makes India less dependent on exports compared to many other emerging economies.

This helps protect the economy from global trade disruptions.

What role does infrastructure investment play?

Infrastructure development has become a central focus of India’s economic policy.

The government has invested heavily in transportation networks highways railways and ports.

Improved infrastructure reduces logistical costs and increases efficiency for businesses.

Major infrastructure projects also create jobs and stimulate economic activity in multiple sectors.

Modern transportation networks make it easier for companies to move goods across the country and connect to international markets.

How does India’s startup ecosystem contribute to growth?

India has developed one of the world’s largest startup ecosystems.

Thousands of new companies are emerging in areas such as financial technology e commerce education technology and artificial intelligence.

The availability of venture capital funding has encouraged innovation and entrepreneurship.

Several Indian startups have become global companies serving international markets.

This entrepreneurial culture contributes to economic dynamism and technological progress.

What challenges does India still face?

Despite its strong growth India still faces several economic challenges.

One major challenge is job creation. Although the economy is expanding rapidly generating enough employment opportunities for millions of young workers entering the labor force each year remains difficult.

Infrastructure gaps persist in some regions particularly in rural areas.

Income inequality and poverty also remain significant concerns.

Education and workforce training will be crucial for ensuring that India’s large population can fully participate in economic growth.

Could India eventually overtake China economically?

Some long term projections suggest that India could eventually become one of the world’s largest economies.

However overtaking China would require decades of sustained growth.

China still possesses enormous industrial capacity advanced infrastructure and strong technological capabilities.

India would need to continue expanding manufacturing improving productivity and strengthening institutions in order to narrow the gap.

Even if India does not surpass China soon its growing economic influence will reshape the global economy.

What does India’s rise mean for the global economy?

India’s economic expansion could have significant global implications.

As one of the fastest growing major economies India is likely to become a key driver of global growth.

International companies increasingly view India as an important market for investment and business expansion.

India’s growing middle class could create new opportunities in sectors ranging from consumer goods to technology services.

At the same time India’s rise could reshape global supply chains and economic partnerships.

The bottom line

India’s economy is growing faster than China’s largely because of demographic advantages expanding technology industries strong domestic demand and policy reforms aimed at attracting investment.

While China remains a far larger economic power India’s rapid growth is positioning it as one of the most important emerging economies in the world.

If current trends continue India could play a central role in shaping the future of the global economy in the coming decades.

