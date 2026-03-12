China regrets after after UN vote on Middle East

China regrets after after UN vote on Middle East

China has expressed disappointment after the United Nations Security Council failed to adopt a Russia-backed resolution addressing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

China’s UN ambassador Fu Cong said the draft resolution called for a ceasefire, protection of civilians, and a return to diplomatic negotiations, while reaffirming the principles of the UN Charter, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

“China welcomes and supports this initiative and was disappointed that the draft resolution was not adopted,” Fu said.

The proposal, introduced by Russia, received four votes in favor on Wednesday from Russia, China, Somalia, and Pakistan.

However, the resolution failed after United States and Latvia voted against it.

Nine other members, United Kingdom, France, Bahrain, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Greece, Liberia, and Panama, abstained from the vote.

The draft resolution condemned attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure and urged parties involved in the conflict to halt military actions and resume diplomatic dialogue.

