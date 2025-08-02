China grants visa-free access to citizens of 75 countries, expands transit privileges

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has now granted unilateral visa-free entry or mutual visa exemptions to citizens of 75 countries, a major step aimed at boosting international travel and cross-border exchanges, according to a senior immigration official.

The announcement was made by Wang Zhizhong, Vice Minister of Public Security and Head of the National Immigration Administration (NIA), during a press conference hosted by the State Council Information Office on Wednesday. The briefing highlighted China's achievements in immigration management during the ongoing 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–2025), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Wang said that the number of countries eligible for visa-free transit through China has also increased to 55, and the number of designated entry ports has expanded to 60, covering 24 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

In addition, the maximum allowed stay for visa-free transit passengers has been extended to 240 hours (10 days), making it significantly easier for short-term travelers to visit China for tourism, business, and other purposes.

“These optimized visa-free policies have greatly facilitated the mobility of foreigners coming to China and have enhanced people-to-people exchanges,” Wang stated. “Many foreign visitors have gained a more authentic and complete understanding of China through firsthand experience.”

The reforms are part of China's broader efforts to improve immigration services and support the country’s goals of high-quality development and opening up during the 14th Five-Year Plan.

The press conference was also attended by other senior NIA officials including Xiong Shuren, Chi Jingyang, and Liu Jia, who shared additional insights into China’s evolving immigration strategy and its role in strengthening international cooperation.

China, with its growing global connectivity, continues to promote easier travel while maintaining effective border management, aligning with its strategic focus on innovation, openness, and global engagement.

News.Az