China halts military exports to Japan amid Taiwan tensions

On Tuesday, Chinese officials announced a ban on the export of certain rare earth minerals and other goods with potential military applications, following remarks about Taiwan made by Japan's prime minister.

All dual-use items are prohibited from being exported to any entities that support Japanese military capabilities, China's Ministry of Commerce said in its first policy announcement of 2026, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

China "never will allow Japan's right-wing forces to turn back the wheel of history," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told media.

"Peace-loving countries and peoples around the world" will "never allow militarism to make a comeback," Mao said.

The policy announcement cited China's Export Control Law, which applies to all Chinese-made goods and some rare earth minerals -- including those already located in other nations.

"In order to safeguard national security and interests and fulfill international obligations, such as non-proliferation, it has been decided to strengthen export controls on dual-use items to Japan," Ministry of Commerce officials said in a translated announcement.

"Organizations and individuals in any country or region who violate the above provisions by transferring or providing relevant dual-use items originating in the People's Republic of China to Japan will be held responsible in accordance with the law," the statement said.

They did not indicate what the potential repercussions would be or how they would be enforced.

The ministry also did not detail exactly which items are subject to the ban, but a Chinese listing of potential dual-use items includes nuclear technology, advanced electronics, aviation and aerospace goods, rare earth minerals and drones, according to CNN.

The ban arose after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in November told the Japanese parliament that any Chinese aggression against Taiwan would pose a threat to Japan's survival and might cause the Japanese military to intervene.

China has declared sovereignty over Taiwan despite the island nation being an internationally recognized independent nation.

