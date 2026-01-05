Beijing warns Taiwan law change could trigger war

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has issued a stern warning over a Taiwanese proposal to amend cross-strait relations legislation, saying it could amount to “de jure Taiwan independence” and increase the risk of war.

A spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, Chen Binhua, said the move “disregards mainstream public opinion in Taiwan” and “publicly challenges the historical and legal fact that Taiwan is part of China.” He added, “Taiwan independence means war. We have full confidence and sufficient capability to crush any form of ‘de jure Taiwan independence’ plot,”, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

The proposal comes from lawmakers in Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who suggested renaming the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area to the “Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Relations Act.”

Beijing’s warning follows increased tension in the region and mirrors President Xi Jinping’s New Year speech, where he pledged “unstoppable” reunification with Taiwan.

The development marks a new flashpoint in cross-strait relations, highlighting growing friction between China and Taiwan over sovereignty and legislative changes.

News.Az