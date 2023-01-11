China imposes transit curbs for S.Korea, Japan in growing COVID spat

+ ↺ − 16 px

China introduced transit curbs for South Korean and Japanese nationals on Wednesday, in an escalating diplomatic spat over COVID-19 curbs that is marring the grand re-opening of the world's second-largest economy after three years of isolation, News.az reports citing Reuters.

China removed quarantine mandates for inbound travellers on Sunday, one of the last vestiges of the world's strictest regime of COVID restrictions, which Beijing abruptly began dismantling in early December after historic protests.

