China imposes visa restrictions on US officials

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that China has imposed visa restrictions on certain US officials who have "misbehaved" regarding Tibet-related issues.

The announcement at a regular press conference came two weeks after Washington imposed additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved in policies controlling access to Tibetan areas by foreigners, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The US accused the Chinese Communist Party of denying US diplomats, journalists and other international observers access to Tibet and other Tibetan areas in China and demanded “unrestricted access” to these areas for US diplomats and others.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said that Tibet-related issues were China’s “internal affairs” and that “the US’s misuse of visa restrictions on Chinese officials” on Tibet was a serious violation of international law and the basic principles governing international relations.

Foreign tourists are allowed to visit Tibet’s westernmost region, provided they travel in groups and obtain prior permits. Diplomats and foreign journalists must seek approval from local Tibetan authorities to visit.

Lin told reporters that “Tibet is open. China welcomes friendly people from other countries to come, travel and do business in Tibet.”

“But China opposes any country or person interfering in Tibetan affairs under the pretext of so-called human rights, religion and culture,” he added.

China occupied Tibet in 1950 in what it describes as a “peaceful liberation” from feudal slavery.

However, international human rights groups and exiles have routinely condemned China’s oppressive rule in Tibetan areas.

News.Az