China initiates dispute over new U.S. tariffs, says WTO
Photo: BBC
A dispute has been initiated by China over new tariff measures that the United States has applied to goods originating from the country, according to a statement from the World Trade Organization (WTO), News.az reports citing BBC.
The WTO did not disclose further details about the nature of the dispute or the specific tariff measures that are being contested by China.