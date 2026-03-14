China issues guidelines to enhance professional social work workforce

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China's central authorities have issued a set of guidelines to strengthen the development of the professional social work workforce, as part of broader efforts to improve public services and social governance.

According to the guidelines, China aims to achieve a more balanced structure and distribution of social work professionals and significantly enhance their level of professionalization and capabilities within about five years, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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The country also seeks to expand the pool of high-level talent and steadily increase the number of professional social work positions.

Tasks and standards for social work-related professions across various fields, such as community governance, rural governance, youth affairs, social assistance, elderly care, and child welfare, will be clarified.

Efforts will be made to refine the occupational classification in social work services and create new areas for employment growth.

The guidelines also emphasize strengthening training for existing social work professionals to enhance their professional competence, as well as improving the development of social work-related disciplines and programs in higher education institutions.

The document was jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council.

News.Az