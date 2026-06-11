Chinese national attacked, robbed in Tokyo's busy commercial district

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A 60-year-old Chinese woman was attacked and robbed by two men in a commercial area of Tokyo on Wednesday night, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Police are currently searching for the two suspects, who fled the scene.

Authorities received an emergency call at around 8:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

The two men allegedly sprayed the victim with what appeared to be tear gas, struck her on the back of the head, and stole her bag, which contained cash, before escaping.

The incident took place near Tokyo’s Ikebukuro Station, a busy commercial district known for its heavy pedestrian traffic.

News.Az