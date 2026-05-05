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Professional
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Pisces is stepping into a moment of confident self expression on Tuesday, as the energy of May 5 strengthens communication and clarity. There is a noticeable shift toward speaking with intention, allowing thoughts and ideas to flow more naturally.05 May 2026-10:08
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Scorpio moves through April 30 with intense focus and determination, as planetary influences highlight productivity and personal discipline. The Moon’s challenging aspect with Jupiter may create pressure between expanding your ambitions and managing everyday responsibilities.30 Apr 2026-10:00
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China's central authorities have issued a set of guidelines to strengthen the development of the professional social work workforce, as part of broader efforts to improve public services and social governance.14 Mar 2026-23:18
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Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to establish professional holidays for the employees of several key security agencies.24 Sep 2024-16:05
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