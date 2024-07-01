China, Kazakhstan make joint contribution for better world, says ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent years, China and Kazakhstan have deepened cooperation in various fields within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) framework, contributing to building an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity, said Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao.

As founding members of the SCO, China and Kazakhstan have always played active roles as advocates, promoters, and contributors to the development of the SCO and cooperation across various fields, he told Xinhua in a recent interview.Zhang said that China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors, good friends, and good partners. Over the past 32 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, bilateral ties have withstood the test of changing international dynamics and achieved new breakthroughs.Zhang said that China and Kazakhstan have yielded fruitful results in the Belt and Road cooperation, and enhanced cooperation in fields such as automobile manufacturing, cross-border e-commerce, new energy, cultural exchanges, and higher education.The two countries closely cooperate within the frameworks of the United Nations, the SCO, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, and the China-Central Asia mechanism, practicing true multilateralism and jointly promoting the international governance system to develop in a more just and reasonable direction, he added.Taking President Xi Jinping's coming visit as an opportunity, China is ready to work with Kazakhstan to strengthen strategy alignment and policy coordination, deepen mutual political trust, and jointly build a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future featuring everlasting friendship, strong mutual trust and solidarity, so as to make joint contributions to regional and global stability and development, he added.

News.Az