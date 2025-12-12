Yandex metrika counter

China launches new batch of internet satellites
China launched a Long March-12 carrier rocket on Friday from the southern island province of Hainan, sending a group of internet satellites into space.

The rocket lifted off at 7:00 a.m. from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The payload, the 16th group of low-orbit internet satellites, successfully entered its preset orbit.


