China launches new batch of internet satellites
Photo: Xinhua
China launched a Long March-12 carrier rocket on Friday from the southern island province of Hainan, sending a group of internet satellites into space.
The rocket lifted off at 7:00 a.m. from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
The payload, the 16th group of low-orbit internet satellites, successfully entered its preset orbit.